Modi meets 3 cabinet ministers to get investments, lift economy in lockdown

Prime minister on Thursday asked three cabinet ministers and civil servants to look at problems holding up investments in an economy battered by a national to contain the pandemic.

Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and officials to discuss strategies to woo investors. It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote a plug and play model for infrastructure in the existing industrial lands, plots, estates in the country, and provide necessary financing support.

A plug and play model means that all clearances and other details will be in place before the project is awarded to any company. The prime minister directed officials to help investors get all the necessary central and state clearances in a time-bound manner.

Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed at the meeting. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments.





It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various ministries should continue unabated and the action should be taken in a time-bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede the promotion of investment and industrial growth.

The meeting came on a day when the crucial data showed that output of eight-industry core sector contracted 6.5 per cent in March when the last ten days saw locked down against 7.1 per cent growth in February, which was the highest expansion in any month in 2019-20.



into India dipped marginally by 1.4 per cent to $10.67 billion (about Rs 76,800 crore) during October-December period of

2019-20, according to the DPIIT.

Gross fixed capital formation fell 5.12 per cent in the third quarter of 2019-20 against the contraction of 4.14 per cent in the second quarter.