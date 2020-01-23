JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi reviews 9 delayed projects worth Rs 24,000 crore

These projects, worth over Rs 24,000 crore, are spread over Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (pictured) on Wednesday reviewed the progress made in nine delayed projects spread across as many states at the first meeting of ‘Pragati’ this year.

These projects, worth over Rs 24,000 crore, are spread over Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh.

These include three from Railways, five from the Road Transport and Highways and one from the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Modi also reviewed the performance related to insurance schemes. The progress under the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project, which is a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance, also came up for review.

‘Pragati’ is an ICT-based multi-modal platform for ‘Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation’.
First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 01:12 IST

