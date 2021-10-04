PM to virtually address event on rural land ownership scheme on Oct 6

-
ALSO READ
First official EgyptAir flight lands at Israel's Tel Aviv airport
JLR drives in new Land Rover Discovery in India priced Rs 88 lakh onwards
Protest in Bihar town shows what happens to people when land isn't surveyed
Is state land 'paternal property' of executive? Bombay HC asks Maha govt
New margin norms weigh on volumes, brokers estimate 10-15% impact
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a programme to be attended by the beneficiaries of a central scheme on establishing land ownership in rural areas in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, state minister Kamal Patel said on Monday.
The Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojna is a scheme towards establishment of clear ownership of property in rural areas by mapping of land parcels using drone technology and providing record of rights' to eligible households by issuing legal ownership cards to them.
Harda is the first district in the country where the scheme was originally launched in 2008 under the name Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Adhikar Pustika by Patel, who was then MP's revenue minister.
Currently, Patel is Madhya Pradesh's agriculture minister.
Later, the scheme was implemented at the national level under the name Pradhan Mantri Swamitva Yojna with the help of Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, which granted land ownership rights to villagers so that they can mortgage their property for availing loans and also as a surety for securing bails, Patel told PTI. Rural inhabitants were deprived of this right since independence, while their urban counterparts could take loans on the basis of their properties for starting a business or constructing their own house, he said.
The scheme granted actual independence to villagers from their financial woes after over 70 years, the BJP minister said.
Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of the scheme on the occasion, he said. Besides, the Prime Minister will provide land rights to 1,71,000 residents from 3,000 villages at the event, Patel said.
The scheme covers multifarious aspects like facilitating monetisation of properties and enabling bank loan, reducing property-related disputes and comprehensive village-level planning. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also address the programme, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU