Prasar Bharati has invited EoI for establishing international channel: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha members bid farewell to four retiring members
Rajya Sabha clocks 99% productivity as 1st part of Budget session ends
'There is limit to patience': Venkaiah Naidu fumes at Oppn in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Monday amid Opposition protest
-
Prasar Bharati intends to enhance its global footprint further for better projection of India abroad and has invited expression of interest towards consultancy service for providing a detailed project report on establishment of an international channel, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.
The expression of interest (EOI) was published on June 18 with last date for submission being July 29, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to a question as to whether Prasar Bharati is "seriously thinking to launch a channel with international presence".
"Prasar Bharati intends to enhance its global footprint further for better projection
of India abroad and has invited expression of interest towards consultancy service for providing detailed project report on establishment of an international channel," the minister said.
Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster, has been expanding its global outreach though DD India and external services division of All India Radio "with the objective to build bridges of communication with Indians living abroad and to showcase India's diverse culture, values and rich heritage to the world", Thakur said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU