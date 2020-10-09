PSBs on-board 15 mn account holders on digital payment modes in 45 days

-
The Finance Ministry on Friday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about 1.5 crore customers on digital payment modes in just 45 days of launch of the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign.
The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers to use digital banking channels, was launched on August 15 under the aegis of the government's Digital India initiative.
"Pushing digital payment adoption further with the #DigitalApnayen campaign! Started on 15th Aug'20, DFS's campaign has already onboarded >1.58 Cr. Customers and has resulted in deployment of 50k PoS, >3L QR codes & 18k BHIM Aadhaar pay devices in just 45 days," Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.
Under the campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch on digital payment mode.
Banks were also advised to consider reward and recognition programme for their branches and business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting the campaign.
