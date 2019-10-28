PSU disinvestment: DIPAM to hire advisors for sale of govt stake in CPSEs

The disinvestment department, or Dipam, has invited general advisors to prepare a detailed analysis for restructuring selected central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) in low priority sectors where the government wants to sell its equity with transfer of management control, according to

The advisors would also help certain to sell minority stake keeping in mind the current corporate laws, Sebi regulations, sectoral policy, and domestic as well as international market conditions.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) said the government is following a policy of strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control in case of certain selected CPSEs, including subsidiaries, units and joint ventures, which are in "low priority" sectors.

Besides, in certain other CPSEs, the policy of minority stake sale without transfer of management control, through various Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-approved methods, are being followed in order to unlock value, promote public ownership and higher degree of accountability, said.

In order to efficiently manage the government's investments in equity, a detailed analysis for restructuring of selected is necessary keeping in view the corporate laws, Sebi regulations, sectoral policy, and international and domestic market conditions. proposes to empanel General Advisors for this purpose, it said.

Strategic disinvestment of is being guided by the basic economic principle that government should have no business to continue in sectors where competitive markets have come of age and the economic potential of such entities may be better discovered by strategic investor due to various factors such as infusion of capital, technological upgradation and efficient management practices, it added.

The general advisors will be required to prepare the "detailed report" on the CPSEs on detailed description of operation, activities, joint venture, subsidiaries, industry analysis, country risk, economic cycle risk, technology risk and regulatory issues.

The analysis would include the "Five Forces" as per Michael Porter - Competitive Rivalry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Threat of Substitution, Threat of New Entry, besides SWOT analysis, value chain analysis, major players, market share and market potential, and analysis of the operational performance of the last 5 years, Dipam said.

The analysis of financial performance of last 5 years and outlook based on it would include growth, profitability, cost of capital, return on investment, internal rate of return on projects, capital structure, borrowings, and net worth, among others, the department added.