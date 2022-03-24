Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 1 trillion-mark this fiscal

Procurement of goods and services from government portal has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore during this fiscal on account of a sharp increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

Earlier, the portal had crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark in about four-and-a-half years but now this was achieved during the current fiscal, CEO P K Singh told reporters here.

He expressed confidence that during the next fiscal, the procurement value may cross Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Procurement by central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) rose multifold to about Rs 43,000 crore.

Singh said that to promote inclusivity, is integrating with panchayati raj institutions to allow online buying and selling by panchayats.

"The pilot in Gurugram district panchayats has been successfully completed and we will now roll out this across the country," he said adding the portal is in an advanced stage of integration with India Post for extending logistic services at the grass-root level.

Several new features have been added in the portal including a buyback mechanism which enable buyers to replace old products and get additional discount/buyback.

Further, he said that the GeM is among the top five e-public procurement systems globally.

He also said that currently there are no Chinese products on the portal.

Over 10,000 start-ups have registered on the platform so far.

The top five states that are buying from the portal include Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the government procurement portal Government e-Marketplace achieving an order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year and said the platform is especially empowering the MSMEs.

"Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 Lakh Crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years," Modi tweeted.

"The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of order value coming from MSME sector," he said.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and Central Armed Police Forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are currently the top product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

It provides a national platform to over 18,68,886 lakh products and over 9,08,157 lakh sellers and service providers.

