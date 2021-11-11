Govt receives Rs 566 crore as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs

The government has received Rs 566 crore as tranches from three CPSEs, a top official said on Thursday.

"GoI has respectively received Rs 483 crore, Rs 63 crore and Rs 20 crore from SAIL, Manganese Ore India Ltd, and MSTC as tranches," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

So far in the current fiscal, the government has received Rs 16,517.24 crore as from CPSEs.

