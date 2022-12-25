JUST IN
Railways aims to boost MSME markets through DFC infrastructure project

Indian Railways has undertaken a project namely the Dedicated Freight Corridor, comprising Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor covering 2,843 route km in totality

Indian Railways | MSME | DFC

ANI 

freight corridors

Indian Railways has undertaken a mega-infrastructure project namely the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), comprising Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC- from Dadri to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust 1506 Km) and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor(EDFC- from Ludhiana to Sonnagar-1337 Km) covering 2843 route Km in totality.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

A total route length of 1610 Km (799 Km of EDFC and 811 Km of WDFC) has been completed out of total 2843 Km till October, 2022.

In this regard, a pilot project for 'JPP' has been launched on 31.03.2022, by attaching a Parcel Van in Tapti Ganga Express (19045/46) between Surat and Varanasi.

Joint Parcel Product (JPP) has been launched by Indian Railways in collaboration with India Post which aims to target business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) markets focusing on e-Commerce and MSME markets.

Under the 'JPP', India Post provides First & Last Mile services, and Indian Railways provide Middle Mile services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 12:57 IST

