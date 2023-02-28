JUST IN
Industry asks govt to make 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme attractive for MSMEs
Punjab governor has summoned the house to call the budget session, SC told
India GDP growth slows down to 4.4% in Q3; FY23 estimate retained at 7%
Output of eight core sectors grows at 4-month high of 7.8% in January
Apr-Jan fiscal deficit comes at $144.19 bn; touches 68% of full-year target
5G towers up in 387 districts, nationwide by Dec 2024: Telecom Minister
India expects Free Trade Agreement with EU to be 'game-changer': Jaishankar
Over 1.84 mn unemployed candidates registered with Rajasthan govt
Passenger vehicle sales expected to grow 9-10% in 2024: Crisil Ratings
India approves $3.9 bn hydropower project near China border in northeast
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Industry asks govt to make 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme attractive for MSMEs
icon-arrow-left
Budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to start from Wednesday
Business Standard

Raj CM approves Rs 147 cr to set up IT development and e-governance centre

Rajasthan CM has approved Rs 147.55 crore to establish 'Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance' in Jaipur to promote cyber security and data security, according to a statement today

Topics
rajasthan | Ashok Gehlot | IT development

ANI  General News 

ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 147.55 crore to establish 'Rajiv Gandhi Centre for IT Development and E-Governance' in Jaipur to promote cyber security and data security, according to an official statement today.

Rajasthan government claimed that the upcoming centre will be helpful in controlling cyber crimes in the state and create awareness about online frauds apart from capacity building of state technical graduates in modern technology. Also, the expertise and skills required for the use of blockchain technology will be developed at this institute.

The centre is proposed to be established in Khaitan Polytechnic College, Jaipur, and the Gehlot government has earmarked a provision of Rs 100 crores in the state budget for the financial year 2023-24, the statement said.

Detailing the program associated with the centre further, the statement noted, "A digital ecosystem will be developed at the institute for blockchain, cyber security, IFMS and data security. Tools and software will be available to develop and implement useful IT products and solutions to strengthen e-governance."

The statement further detailed, "These software, devices and platforms etc., will be available as a service for academic, industrial, government and start-up ecosystems. Research and related work will be carried out with the latest technology in the cyber range, a blockchain platform and the IT sector.

Notably, CM Gehlot had previously announced the establishment of the centre in the budget.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 18:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.