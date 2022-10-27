Rajasthan govt takes action to prevent black marketing of fertilisers

The government is taking action to prevent black of and keep a check on illegal sale of fertilisers, a senior official said. Agriculture Commi­ssioner Kana Ram said teams formed to check illegal activities at the level of agriculture commissionerate had been sent to districts.



The teams in September and October have suspended 11 licences, seized 11 shops, cancelled one licence, and registered first information reports against seven people.



The commissioner said a state-level control room had been set up to prevent black and illegal selling of fertilisers, urea, and DAP.



He said were being made available to farmers as per their demand for the rabi crops. So far in October, 167,000 metric tonnes of and 109,000 metric tonnes of DAP have been supplied.



At present, 131,000 metric tonnes of and 56,000 metric tonnes of DAP are available in the state.



He said the central government had approved the demand of 1.45 million metric tonnes of and 450,000 metric tonnes of DAP for the rabi season.



Kanaram said that during this year’s kharif season, the were supplied as per the demand. Against the demand of 850,000 metric tonnes of urea and 440,000 metric tonnes of DAP, the farmers were supplied 892,000 metric tonnes of urea and 494,000 metric tonnes of DAP.