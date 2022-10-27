JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh crosses Rs 12,000 crore mark in the ethanol economy
Potato and tomato output projected to be down by 4-5% in 2021-22
No more approvals needed: Experts on environmental release of GM mustard
Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0: Centre removes 900 obsolete rules
Rupee, bonds gain on hopes of Federal Reserve slowing rate hikes
E-certificate of origin valid for claiming duty concessions: CBIC
Explained: Mahatma to Mangalyaan, how currency notes evolved in India
Jewar airport project six months ahead of schedule, says NIAL CEO
Need for Indian model of localisation to achieve SDGs 2030: NITI Aayog V-C
India likely to see biggest jump in energy demand globally, says IEA
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Uttar Pradesh crosses Rs 12,000 crore mark in the ethanol economy
Survey to explore minerals at 25 potential sites in Chhattisgarh
Business Standard

Rajasthan govt takes action to prevent black marketing of fertilisers

Agriculture Commi­ssioner Kana Ram said teams formed to check illegal activities at the level of agriculture commissionerate had been sent to districts.

Topics
Rajasthan government | fertilisers | Urea

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

fertilisers, farming, farmers, farm ,agriculture
The teams in September and October have suspended 11 licences, seized 11 shops, cancelled one licence, and registered first information reports against seven people.

The Rajasthan government is taking action to prevent black marketing of fertilisers and keep a check on illegal sale of fertilisers, a senior official said. Agriculture Commi­ssioner Kana Ram said teams formed to check illegal activities at the level of agriculture commissionerate had been sent to districts.

The teams in September and October have suspended 11 licences, seized 11 shops, cancelled one licence, and registered first information reports against seven people.

The commissioner said a state-level control room had been set up to prevent black marketing and illegal selling of fertilisers, urea, and DAP.

He said fertilisers were being made available to farmers as per their demand for the rabi crops. So far in October, 167,000 metric tonnes of urea and 109,000 metric tonnes of DAP have been supplied.

At present, 131,000 metric tonnes of urea and 56,000 metric tonnes of DAP are available in the state.

He said the central government had approved the demand of 1.45 million metric tonnes of urea and 450,000 metric tonnes of DAP for the rabi season.

Kanaram said that during this year’s kharif season, the fertilisers were supplied as per the demand. Against the demand of 850,000 metric tonnes of urea and 440,000 metric tonnes of DAP, the farmers were supplied 892,000 metric tonnes of urea and 494,000 metric tonnes of DAP.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajasthan government

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 23:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.