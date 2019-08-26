JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Fincare SFB bets on micro finance, gold loans, eyes 700 branches by March
Business Standard

RBI accepts Jalan panel report, okays Rs 1.76 trn surplus transfer to govt

This follows the RBI board accepting the recommendation of a high-level panel headed by its former Governor Bimal Jalan on transfer of excess reserves to the government.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RBI
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi. Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday decided to transfer Rs 1.76 trillion in dividend and surplus reserve to the government.

This follows the RBI board accepting the recommendation of a high-level panel headed by its former Governor Bimal Jalan on transfer of excess reserves to the government.

The board of central bank decided to transfer a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore to the Government of India comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF), the RBI said in a statement.
First Published: Mon, August 26 2019. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU