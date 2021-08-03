RBI imposes Rs 6 lakh penalty on Hewlett-Packard Financial Services

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
RBI Monetary Policy: Rate sensitive sectors may have been disappointed
-
The RBI on Tuesday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 6 lakh on Hewlett-Packard Financial Services (India) Private Ltd, Bengaluru for non-compliance with certain directions issued by it.
In a statement, RBI said the statutory inspection of the company, with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2019, revealed non-compliance with the statutory directions on submission of credit information to CRILC and submission of credit data to credit information companies (CICs).
It said a notice was issued to Hewlett-Packard Financial Services (India) advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the directions issued by RBI.
"After considering the company's reply to the notice, oral submissions made during the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with aforesaid RBI directions was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it said.
The penalty, RBI said, is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU