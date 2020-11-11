RBI remains net purchaser of US dollars in September, buys $8.172 bn

The Reserve Bank remained a net buyer of US dollars in September, purchasing USD 8.172 billion on a net basis from the spot market, central bank data showed.

During the month, bought USD 13.322 billion from the spot market while selling USD 5.15 billion, according to the monthly bulletin released by the central bank for November.

In September 2019, had net bought USD 5.614 billion from the spot market.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of September was USD 13.881 billion, compared to net purchase of USD 10.351 billion in August, as per the data.

