RBI to conduct overnight variable repo rate auction of Rs 75,000 cr today

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it will be conducting an overnight variable rate repo auction under liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) for an amount of Rs 75,000 crore today.
The date of reversal is on January 25, 2022, the central bank said in a release.
On January 20, the RBI had conducted an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction of Rs 50,000 crore.
The central bank had said it will continue to rebalance liquidity conditions in a non-disruptive manner while maintaining adequate liquidity to meet the needs of the productive sectors of the economy.
