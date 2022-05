Recovery tracker: Rise in no of flyers, gap on auto registrations narrows

High-frequency indicators seemed to point towards slightly more bustle during the latest week. Around 10,000 more people caught a flight every day on average in the latest week, compared to the previous one. There has been a rising trend in the number of air passengers.

There were over 400,000 air passengers on Sunday, May 15 alone. The total number for the week was around 2.6 million. There was also more activity around transit areas like bus stops and train stations, according to data from search engine Google. It collates mobility numbers for various categories of places using ...