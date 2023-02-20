JUST IN
Rupee appreciates 16 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade
Budget Session for UP to begin today, MoS Finance to table Budget on Feb 22
India's Russian oil imports surge to a record 1.4 mn barrels per day in Jan
Economic activity cools down in Jan amid slowdown fears, exports fell 6.58%
Not REITs to riches for investors as the near-term headwinds blow
FinMin to meet heads of banks on Feb 22; to review progress ECLGS for MSMEs
Power ministry plans tax breaks for pumped storage hydro projects
Accessible, fair logistics set to be discussed at G20 trade track
Digital competition law panel to hold first meeting on February 22
India limits wheat exports through the govt route as prices rise
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Budget Session for UP to begin today, MoS Finance to table Budget on Feb 22
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee appreciates 16 paise to 82.66 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee gained 16 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Topics
economy | Rupee vs dollar | Dollar rise

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

The rupee gained 16 paise to 82.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said weak crude oil prices also lent some support to the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.69 against the dollar, then gained ground and touched 82.66, registering a rise of 16 paise over its previous close.

In initial trade, the rupee also touched a low of 82.71 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 82.82 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.13 per cent to 103.99.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.61 per cent to USD 83.51 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 23.44 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 60,979.13. The broader NSE Nifty declined 33.95 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,910.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 624.61 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on economy

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 10:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.