Rupee not breaking, it is broken, says Rahul, as currency slips to 73.77

As the Rupee hit a record low of Rs 73.77 against the US dollar, Thursday said the is not breaking, but is "broken".

"Breaking: Rupee slips to 73.77. It's not breaking - it's Broken," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at questioning his silence over the falling value of the Indian Rupee.

He tweeted in Hindi that fuel and gas prices are on the boil and there is an outcry in the public and asked till when the prime minister will be on silent mode.

"The rupee has crossed the 73 mark and price rise is causing an outcry. Fuel and gas prices are on fire and markets are scurrying. Till when will the 56-inch chest be on 'silent mode'," he tweeted and asked what happened to the promise of 'achche din'.

Consistent dollar demand from importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, have kept the rupee under pressure.

State-owned oil marketing companies have been allowed to raise $10 billion from overseas market to meet their working capital needs.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower and slipped further to a fresh low of 73.77 a dollar against 73.34, a fall of 43 paise.