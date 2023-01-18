JUST IN
Govt seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants
Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4; Apple reclaims top spot: Report
Davos 2023: Rs 1.37-trn MoUs signed for investments in Maharashtra, says CM
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 38,000 cr during Mumbai visit on Jan 19
India better than many economies, needs work on labour mkts: Gita Gopinath
Fiscal consolidation expected on the back of lower subsidy payments
Govt may increase allocation for PLI schemes in Budget to boost exports
Need to forge pacts to attain India's net-zero targets: Industry leaders
Developed world to help small farmers in developing nations: India at WEF
Four out of five Indian professionals looking for new job in 2023: Research
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Govt seeks expenditure proposals for final supplementary demands for grants
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rupee surges as foreign banks make dollar sales, likely for FPI flow

Weaker dollar index, unwinding of offshore/onshore trades boost Indian currency

Topics
Rupee | US Dollar | FPI inflows

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

The domestic currency was also boosted by a weaker US dollar index

The rupee strengthened sharply against the US dollar in late trade on Wednesday, gaining 52 paise as some foreign banks sold the greenback, likely on account of overseas investment into domestic markets, traders said.

The domestic currency closed at 81.25 per US dollar as against 81.77 at previous close, Bloomberg data showed. In 2023, the rupee has appreciated 1.8 per cent against the US dollar.

The domestic currency was also boosted by a weaker US dollar index as investors anticipate a slowdown in the pace of the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, given data showing easing inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, was at 101.91 at 3:30 pm IST on Wednesday as against 102.39 at previous close.

“There were some flows today, which had come through the foreign banks, it’s essentially an FPI flow. We also did not hear of the RBI being there (to buy dollars) in a meaningful way today,” said Bhaskar Panda, HDFC Bank’s executive vice-president of overseas treasury.

Dealers also cited possible overseas inflows hitting the market ahead of the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises, which is due to open for subscription on January 27.

According to currency traders, a lack of significant purchases of the greenback by the Reserve Bank of India at lower dollar-rupee levels had also propped up the rupee on Wednesday.

The rupee has been volatile this week, shedding a cumulative 0.5 per cent on Monday and Tuesday before recovering all the losses and staging a turnaround on Wednesday.

After the rupee appreciated to around 81.30 per dollar last week from around 82.70 per dollar, the central bank was said to have been purchasing the greenback in order to shore up its reserves. This had prevented the rupee from appreciating much beyond the 81.30 per dollar mark, dealers said.

According to traders, an unwinding of bets in favour of the US dollar in the offshore market had spilled over into the domestic currency market, leading to a stronger rupee on Wednesday.

“Rupee has appreciated today on likely news of unwinding happening in NDF (non-deliverable forwards, or the offshore market) and onshore markets,” said Ritesh Bhansali, vice president, Mecklai Financial Services.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 17:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.