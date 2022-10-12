JUST IN
Indian economy may grow at 6-7% in FY23 amid 'big' demand: PHDCCI
Govt to give Rs 22,000-cr one-time grant to oil PSUs to cover LPG losses
Govt may extend deadline for Cert-In cyber rules by 3 months to help MSMEs
Rising clout: Which countries have adopted NPCI-backed UPI payments so far
India the bellwether for global BPM industry, logs $44 bn revenues: Nasscom
India facing 'cacophony of factors' that may shake sovereign credit metrics
Economy doing well despite external headwinds, Oppn criticism wrong: BJP
India's growth, external profile solid buffers against turbulence: S&P
Has festival cheer brought India's consumption story back on track?
IMF praises RBI for tightening the monetary policy to curb inflation
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indian economy may grow at 6-7% in FY23 amid 'big' demand: PHDCCI
Business Standard

Rural demand in India to rebound due to multiple factors: Morgan Stanley

A combination of factors like wider opening, improving labour market and terms of trade for the rural sector will result in rural demand to rebound in India, said Morgan Stanley on Wednesday

Topics
Rural India | Consumer demand | Morgan Stanley

IANS  |  Chennai 

Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley | Photo: Bloomberg

A combination of factors like wider opening, improving labour market and terms of trade for the rural sector will result in rural demand to rebound in India, said Morgan Stanley on Wednesday.

In a research report, Morgan Stanley also said the high-frequency data suggest that overall economic activity has been normalising over the past three months after remaining sluggish in the trailing 12 months.

According to the high-frequency data, the improvement has been led by a lower unemployment rate in rural areas, recovering two wheeler sales, increasing growth of credit to the agriculture sector, and early signs of stabilisation in terms of trade, the report said.

"Furthermore, government spending directed towards rural areas continues to track at 3.3 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) vs. the pre-pandemic trend of 2.2 per cent of GDP," Morgan Stanley said.

According to the report, given the size of the Indian rural economy, a key area of focus for policymakers is accelerating rural incomes.

Policymakers are taking steps to diversify livelihoods in rural areas, improve access to basic amenities (which help reduce barriers to structural transformation), and improve productivity across the agriculture sector.

According to Morgan Stanley, the risks to the rebound in rural demand are: (a) slower than expected improvement in contact-intensive services growth, which will have negative spill overs for the informal/unorganized segment; (b) weaker than expected job creation, especially in the semi-skilled segment; and (c) higher commodity prices, which will increase non-food inflation and worsen terms of trade for the rural sector.

--IANS

vj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rural India

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 16:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.