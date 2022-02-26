Russia-Ukraine crisis: Rupee rebounds as risk sentiments improve

-
ALSO READ
How will the Russia-Ukraine crisis, US Fed affect rupee?
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
LIVE: Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate
TMS Ep109: Crude oil price, Aster's Azad Moopen, Rupee, P2P network
Rupee slips below 75 against dollar; closes at six-week low
-
The rupee revived on Friday after falling 1.4 per cent against the dollar a day before after risk sentiments improved as investors assessed economic fallout of the sanctions against Russia are much less severe than expected.
The rupee closed the day at 75.29 per $, up 26 paisa, or 0.48 per cent as sentiments improved and commodity retracted from Thursday’s levels. The rupee has been one of the worst performing Asian currencies in 2022.
On Thursday, financial markets across the globe turned volatile after Russia invaded Ukraine with crude oil surging over $100/bbl for the first time since 2014.
“With uncertainty around the future course of the war, rupee is likely to remain volatile. Hence, the Reserve Bank of India may announce more USD/INR buy/sell swap auction to manage volatility in the forex market,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
Even if sentiments improved on Friday, the geopolitical situation remains uncertain and there could be pressure on the domestic unit which may again test 76/$ levels.
“The markets managed to erase its losses after US President Joe Biden reiterated that US forces will not fight in Ukraine. Brent Crude oil prices also shot up to hit multi-year highs before retracing,” the Currency Desk of Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note.
“We expect the SPOT USDINR pair to trade under pressure and test 76-76.25 levels during the coming week. Levels around 75 are crucial support which if broken will trigger a correction towards 74.60 levels in the pair,” the note said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU