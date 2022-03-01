Russia-Ukraine crisis to widen India's current account deficit: Ind-Ra

-
ALSO READ
US to provide nearly $54 mn in additional humanitarian aid to Ukraine
PM sets evacuation of Indian students stranded in Ukraine as top priority
What is at stake for India as Russia invades Ukraine?
Over 150,000 Ukrainians flee to the border seeking refuge amid crisis
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
-
Geopolitical risks emanating from the Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to push India's import bill higher.
Consequently, the trend will widen the country's Current Account Deficit.
The crisis is expected to increase prices of mineral fuels and oils, gems and jewellery, edible oils and fertilisers.
At present, India has a significant import dependence for these items.
"As a result, merchandise imports may cross $600 billion in FY22," said India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra).
"The immediate impact of the conflict on the Indian economy will be felt through inflation, an increase in current account deficit and rupee depreciation."
As per an Ind-Ra's analysis, a $5 per barrel (bbl) increase in crude oil prices will translate into an $6.6 billion increase in trade or current account deficit.
"The ramifications of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the Indian economy will be felt via higher global commodity prices as India is a net commodity importer."
Besides, high crude oil price is a cause of concern for India as it may add Rs 8-to-Rs 10 in petrol and diesel's selling prices, if the OMCs decide to revise the current prices.
Currently, India imports 85 per cent of its crude oil needs.
Furthermore, the cascading effect of higher fuel cost will trigger a general inflationary trend.
Already, India's main inflation gauge -- Consumer Price Index (CPI) -- which denotes retail inflation, has crossed the target range of the Reserve Bank of India in January.
--IANS
rv/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU