Salaries of around 30 mn industrial workers set to rise with new CPI series

Salaries of around 30 million industrial workers are set to rise as a government-led committee has approved a new base year for the consumer price index (CPI) for such workforce.

The move will also benefit around 4.8 million central government employees, whose dearness allowance (DA) — a component of salary which undergoes revision to keep pace with the inflation rate in the economy — is linked to this inflation index. A standing tripartite committee, led by Principal Labour and Employment Advisor B N Nanda, met on February 27 and gave the nod to the new series of the CPI ...