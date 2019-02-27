SBI has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3cr in April-December: RTI reply

The has said as much as Rs 7,951.29 crore involving 1,885 cases of have come to light during the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

In an RTI reply, the nation's largest lender said, the first quarter reported 669 cases of amounting to Rs 723.06 crore, the second quarter saw 660 cases involving an Rs 4,832.42 crore and the third quarter reported 556 cases amounting to Rs 2,395.81-crore.

According to RTI activist Chandrashekhar Gaud, the bank shared the data on February 25.

Though he had also sought information about the financial losses to its customers due to these fraudulent activities, refused to share the same saying such information is exempted from disclosure under Section 7 (9) of the RTI Act of 2005.

The bank also did not share details of these frauds such a due to phishing/online/debit/credit cards fraudulent transactions or borrowers engaging in with the borrowed money.