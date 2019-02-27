National drug pricing regulator fixes retail value of 36 formulations

National drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the prices of 36 formulations, including those used for treatment of cancer, diabetes, infections, asthma, seizures, and pain, among others.

In a notification, the (NPPA) said it has fixed of 22 formulations and has revised ceiling price of 14 formulations.

Among the formulations whose ceiling prices have been revised include Budesonide inhalation used for preventing symptoms of and Gentamicin injection used for treatment of bacterial

The formulations whose have been fixed include Trastuzumab injection indicated for and and Metformin plus Gliclazide tablets used for treatment of type 2 diabetes, among others.

NPPA fixes ceiling and of essential medicines of Schedule I under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013.

It also monitors annual price increase for these and the non-scheduled drugs.

Set up in 1997, NPPA has been entrusted with the task of fixation/revision of prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of DPCO and monitoring of prices of controlled and non-scheduled medicines.

It also administers and Pharma platforms for information on prices and registering public grievances.