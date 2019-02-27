JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Full text: India lost one MiG 21, pilot is missing in action, confirms MEA
Business Standard

National drug pricing regulator fixes retail value of 36 formulations

NPPA fixes ceiling and retail prices of essential medicines of Schedule I under the Drugs Order 2013

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company already enjoys a 67-68 per cent share of the respiratory drugs market in India and has potential for a 14-15 per cent growth
Representative Image

National drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the prices of 36 formulations, including those used for treatment of cancer, diabetes, infections, asthma, seizures, inflammation and pain, among others.

In a notification, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said it has fixed retail prices of 22 formulations and has revised ceiling price of 14 formulations.

Among the formulations whose ceiling prices have been revised include Budesonide inhalation used for preventing symptoms of asthma and Gentamicin injection used for treatment of bacterial infections.

The formulations whose retail prices have been fixed include Trastuzumab injection indicated for treatment of metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer and Metformin plus Gliclazide tablets used for treatment of type 2 diabetes, among others.

NPPA fixes ceiling and retail prices of essential medicines of Schedule I under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) 2013.

It also monitors annual price increase for these and the non-scheduled drugs.

Set up in 1997, NPPA has been entrusted with the task of fixation/revision of prices of pharma products, enforcement of provisions of DPCO and monitoring of prices of controlled and non-scheduled medicines.

It also administers Pharma Sahi Dam and Pharma Jan Samadhan platforms for information on medicine prices and registering public grievances.
First Published: Wed, February 27 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements