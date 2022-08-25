Kejriwal slams BJP, says fake FIR registered against Manish Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister on Thursday attacked the claiming that a fake FIR was registered against Deputy CM .

He was talking to media after his visit to Rajghat along with party MLAs.

Kejriwal also claimed that after the long CBI raid at Sisodia's residence, the probe agency did not recover any evidence against him.

"We paid tributes and offered prayers to Mahatma Gandhi. We saw a few days back that there was a fake FIR registered against and CBI raided his residence for 12 hours. Even after that, they could not find any documents or unaccounted money," Kejriwal claimed.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to "bring down" the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

" offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka," Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

AAP has been levelling allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been threatening and luring AAP MLAs to topple the Kejriwal-led government of Delhi. The BJP has dismissed the allegation as being totally without substance.

Kejriwal-led Delhi government called a special session of the Assembly on Friday amid the political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure his party's MLAs. According to a document issued by the Delhi Assembly, the session, likely to be a stormy one, is scheduled to be held on Friday, starting at 11 am.

