Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday ruled out the risk of stagflation for India, saying the economy is better placed than other nations.

Stagflation is the phase when an economy faces moderation in growth as well as high inflation.

"Stagflationary risk to India quite low compared to other countries," he said.

He further said India is better placed than many other nations as the financial sector of the country is in better shape to support growth.

India's economy grew by 4.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2021-22, pushing the annual growth rate to 8.7 per cent on account of better performance by manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.

In the previous fiscal 2020-21, the economy had contracted by 6.6 per cent as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted business activities.

China had registered economic growth of 4.8 per cent in the first three months of 2022.

The 4.1 per cent expansion during the January-March period of 2021-22 is the lowest quarterly growth in the last fiscal. The growth was 20.1 per cent, 8.4 per cent, and 5.4 per cent, in the first, second and third quarters, respectively, as per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As far as India is concerned, I do not see the prospect of recession as defined in the west, in the US, or even as understood in context of developing countries... I do not see a recession for the for 2022-23: CEA — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

The had grown by 2.5 per cent in the January-March quarter in the previous year.

