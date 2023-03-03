JUST IN
Stress fund SWAMIH to help complete 80,000 homes in next 3 yrs: SBICAP
Quad members announce setting up of counter-terrorism working group
In a first, textiles ministry to give platform to showcase circular items
Rupee records best one-day rise against US dollar in nearly 4 months
BIS makes 80% concession on certification/marking fee for micro scale units
Himachal cabinet nod to implementation of Old Pension Scheme from April 1
PLI schemes will drive job creation in next two years: TeamLease report
Centre to get industry partners under SAMARTH scheme for skill development
Raj govt mulls giving customise benefits to attract Rs 12,000-cr investment
Domestic poultry industry to grow 8-10% in 2023-24, finds a report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Quad members announce setting up of counter-terrorism working group
icon-arrow-left
Size of India's real estate industry to touch $1 trillion by 2030: Report
Business Standard

Stress fund SWAMIH to help complete 80,000 homes in next 3 yrs: SBICAP

The government-backed stress fund for realty sector 'SWAMIH' has helped in completion of 20,577 homes so far and another 80,000 units will be delivered in the next three years

Topics
Centre | housing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Housing market, Homes, Real estate, Realty

The government-backed stress fund for realty sector 'SWAMIH' has helped in completion of 20,577 homes so far and another 80,000 units will be delivered in the next three years.

SBICAP Ventures is managing the SWAMIH (Special Window for Affordable and Mid-Income Housing), which was set up in 2019 by the government to complete stalled projects.

The total size of the SWAMIH Invest Fund-I is Rs 15,530 crore, out of which Rs 10,000 crore has been infused by the Centre.

Addressing realtors' body NAREDCO's conference on real estate, Irfan A Kazi, chief investment officer of SWAMIH Investment Fund, SBICAP Ventures Ltd, on Friday said about Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned so far and Rs 5,000 crore is still left.

He highlighted that the SWAMIH fund has helped in completion of 20,577 housing units across 26 projects. The total funding in these projects were to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore.

Kazi said the target is to complete about 80,000 homes over the next three years. He highlighted that the SWAMIH fund has given final approval to 132 projects across 30 cities for completion of 83,067 units.

Under SWAMIH, funding is given at an interest rate of 12 per cent.

"We have started recovering money also. In 11 projects, we have recovered our fund," Kazi said.

He said the SWAMIH fund is the brilliant idea conceptualised by the government and the SBICAP has been implementing the idea efficiently.

Kazi said the SBICAP had done a study that revealed that more than 1,500 projects are stalled comprising 4.58 lakh units.

The total investment required to complete these 1500 projects is Rs 55,000 crore, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Centre

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 23:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.