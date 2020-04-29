Tamil Nadu allows industrial activity in green zones after review meeting

The is planning to allow industries to start operations in green zones, with Chief Minister K Palaniswami telling District Collectors today that his government will soon issue necessary orders in this connection.

The decision was taken after a review meeting via video conferencing chaired by the Chief Minister.

Green zones are those in which there is no infection.





Once formal instructions have been issued by the state government, the District Collectors can permit the units to operate. Palaniswami said that all business units can be allowed to operate in green zones.

He said the Central government has permitted cement, sago, sugar, medical equipment and steel mills to operate and told the District Collectors to allow them to restart their operations if they are not located in the banned areas.

The Chief Minister also said the vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from other states have to be monitored strictly at the borders.

He added, the red zones have to become orange zones first, and work towards becoming green zones gradually in order for normalcy to return to the state.



He said the spread has been controlled in all the districts barring Chennai.

Palaniswami urged District Collectors not to hinder the movement of farm produce and aksed them to lend a helping hand to farmers in marketing their produce or storing them in cold storage.