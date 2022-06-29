Tamil Nadu to host GST Council meeting in August, says FM Sitharaman

The next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will be held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in August, Union Finance Minister said on Wednesday.

Announcing this at the press meet after the two-day meeting of GST Council held in Chandigarh, she said the next meeting will be held during the first week of August.

It will be held in Madurai at the invitation of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

At Madurai, the temple town, the GST Council will also deliberate the report of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on the GST fitment on casinos, online gaming, and horse racing.

Sitharaman also said the Council was of the view that online gaming is nothing but gambling.

