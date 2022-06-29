Tamil Nadu to host GST Council meeting in August, says FM Sitharaman

-
ALSO READ
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
47th GST Council meet: Here's what became expensive after Tuesday meeting
GST Council meet begins today: Here's what's on the agenda in Chandigarh
GST Council meeting unlikely this month as some issues couldn't be taken up
-
The next Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting will be held in Tamil Nadu's Madurai in August, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
Announcing this at the press meet after the two-day meeting of GST Council held in Chandigarh, she said the next meeting will be held during the first week of August.
It will be held in Madurai at the invitation of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.
At Madurai, the temple town, the GST Council will also deliberate the report of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on the GST fitment on casinos, online gaming, and horse racing.
Sitharaman also said the Council was of the view that online gaming is nothing but gambling.
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU