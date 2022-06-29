Govt approves deregulation of sale of domestically-produced crude oil

The government on Wednesday decided to give marketing freedom to domestic producers, allowing them to sell oil to whosoever they want.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister said the Cabinet approved deregulation of the sale of domestically produced .

From October 1, condition in Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) to sell to the government or its nominee or government companies will be waived.

This essentially means producers will be free to sell oil from their fields in the domestic market.

"The cabinet has approved deregulation of the sale of domestically produced crude oil. It'll be implemented from October 2022. Now, companies can sell their crude oil to any private company in the domestic market along with government companies," said Union minister at the briefing.

