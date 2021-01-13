Tax refunds worth Rs 1.73 trn issued so far this fiscal: Income Tax dept

The on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.73 lakh crore to more than 1.57 crore in the ongoing fiscal till January 11.

Of this, personal income are worth Rs 57,139 crore, while corporate are worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore.

CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,73,139 crore to more than 1.57 crore between April 1, 2020 to January 11, 2021, the said in a tweet.

"Income of Rs 57,139 crore have been issued in 1,54,55,577 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,15,999 crore have been issued in 2,10,150 cases," it said.

