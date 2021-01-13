Tax refunds worth Rs 1.73 trn issued so far this fiscal: Income Tax dept

-
ALSO READ
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.64 trn issued to 10.4 million taxpayers till Jan 4
Tax refunds worth Rs 1.06 trn issued to 3.09 mn taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT
CBDT issues over Rs 1 trn refunds to 3.2 mn taxpayers since April
I-T Dept issues refunds worth Rs 1.01 trn to 2.7 mn taxpayers till Sept 8
I-T refunds worth Rs 1.40 tn issued to about 6 mn taxpayers in 8 months
-
The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.73 lakh crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers in the ongoing fiscal till January 11.
Of this, personal income tax refunds are worth Rs 57,139 crore, while corporate tax refunds are worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore.
CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over Rs 1,73,139 crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020 to January 11, 2021, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.
"Income tax refunds of Rs 57,139 crore have been issued in 1,54,55,577 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,15,999 crore have been issued in 2,10,150 cases," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU