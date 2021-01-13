IRDAI sets up panel to examine availability of health insurance products

-
ALSO READ
Irdai to take decision on extending tenure of Covid-19 products: Chairman
Mandating insurance not the way forward to boost penetration: Irdai member
Health has become biggest business in general insurance: Irdai member
Covid-19: Switch to comprehensive insurance policy for broader coverage
From Covid-19 insurance to easier KYC norms: IRDAI's initiatives in 2020
-
Regulator Irdai on Wednesday set up a panel of experts to examine the availability of health insurance products in the country considering the need of the Indian society and recommend suitable products and processes.
Health insurance has grown significantly in recent years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years, said the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) while setting up the Health Insurance Advisory Committee.
It said the insurance industry is offering various products/services to cater to the needs of the society and also bringing in innovative products/services regularly.
IRDAI also said it has taken various steps to ensure orderly growth of the health insurance industry, improving efficiencies of health insurance system and protect the interests of the policyholders.
The panel has been asked to examine the availability of the health insurance products in the country in light of the need of the Indian society and recommend suitable products and processes.
It will also suggest approach on coverage of specific disease or an area of practice (like cardiology).
Examining the extant health insurance product structure in terms of policy conditions to protect the interest of the policyholders and develop strategy on treatment protocol or rate structure to improve affordability of health insurance are among the other tasks given to the panel.
IRDAI Chairperson will head the committee and Member (Non-Life) will be the vice-chairperson.
Members of the committee include Nachiket Mor (Visiting Scientist, Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health), A K Chand (Professor and Neurosurgeon, Bangalore), B K Mohanti (Former Professor and Oncologist, AIIMS), K Hari Prasad (Anaesthetist, Hyderabad), and Pankaj Sharma (IRDAI).
The committee, which has a term of one year, may meet as often as needed and submit separate recommendations on specific issues taken up, the regulator said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU