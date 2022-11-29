JUST IN
TN eyes key role in offshore wind energy, may mop up $30 bn investments

According to govt estimates, 14 locations have been identified in the state, with potential to generate 25 Gw of wind energy

Tamil Nadu | Wind energy | Renewables markets

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu has already put forward four initial sites for the first auction of 4 Gw equivalent seabed in 2022-2023

Wind resource-rich Tamil Nadu is looking to play a pivotal role in the upcoming offshore wind energy sector with an estimated investment of over $30 billion in the sector. However, industry experts indicate that the growth would depend on technology evolution and viability gap funding by the government to bring down the cost.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 17:00 IST

