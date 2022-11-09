JUST IN
Govt to finance green bond projects and initiatives under 9 categories
Business Standard

Top Bollywood celebrities under authorities' lens over GST evasion

Face charge of incorrect declaration to dodge tax

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Brand endorsements attract GST at 18 per cent and the endorsers are supposed to charge the same from the brand/company

At least three Bollywood celebrities have come under the tax authorities’ scanner allegedly for dressing up their brand endorsement as “sponsorship” to avoid paying goods and services tax (GST), resulting in significant evasion.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:24 IST

