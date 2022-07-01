Top headlines: Gold import duty raised to 15%, GST receipts up 56% in June

-
ALSO READ
Govt raises import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curtail CAD
What is windfall tax on oil companies?
Damocles Sword on oil stocks: Is it time for you to rethink your position?
TMSEp185: Economic revival, Ronojoy Dutta, IndiGo & SpiceJet, windfall tax
What are Nostro and Vostro accounts?
-
India has imposed windfall tax on oil producers and refiners who have boosted product exports to gain from higher overseas margins as the government seeks to increase local supply of fuels to meet rising demand and increase federal revenues. The country raised its basic import duty on gold to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent, the government said on Friday. More on those stories in top headlines this evening.
PMI Manufacturing: June factory growth at 9-month low as inflation bites
India's factory output expanded at its slowest pace in nine months in June as elevated price pressures continued to dampen demand and output, according to a private survey, which also showed business confidence was at its lowest in over two years.
Although inflation eased in May to 7.04% after touching an eight-year high of 7.79% in April, a meaningful decline is not seen anytime soon even as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue with aggressive rate hikes. Read more here
Govt slaps export tax on petrol, diesel; windfall tax on domestic crude oil
The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel (ATF) shipped overseas by firms like Reliance Industries Ltd, and imposed a windfall tax on crude oil produced locally by companies such as ONGC and Vedanta Ltd.
The government imposed a Rs 6 per litre tax on export of petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per litre tax on export of diesel, finance ministry notifications showed.
Additionally, it levied a Rs 23,250 per tonne additional tax on crude oil produced domestically. Read more here
Govt raises import duty on gold to 15% from 10.75% to curtail CAD
India has raised its basic import duty on gold to 15 per cent from 10.75 per cent, the government said in a notification on Friday, as the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal tries to dampen its demand.
India fulfills most of its gold demand through imports, which were putting pressure on the rupee which hit a record low earlier this week.
A recent report said, the central government has become vigilant as the trade deficit in May hit a record high of $24.3 billion. The Centre is closely scrutinising imports, especially gold, amid concerns over rising in the current account deficit (CAD). Read more here
GST receipts up 56% at Rs 1.45 trn in June in second-best show in 5 years
Amid the demand by some states for extending compensation under the goods and services tax (GST) regime, collections from the five-year old indirect tax grew 56 per cent Rs 1.45 trillion in June--the second highest mop-up ever.
The growth can be attributed to the low base of Rs 92,800 crore last June which was the outcome of the second wave of Covid-19. However, what is noteworthy is that the collections this June were only surpassed by the Rs 1.67 trillion mopped up in April 2022. In any case, April numbers are usually high due to arrears filed in March. Read more here
Maruti Suzuki June sales at 122,685 units, down 1.2% due to chip crunch
Passenger vehicles (cars and utility vehicles) at Maruti Suzuki India contracted marginally by 1.2 per cent to 122,685 units in June from 124,280 units in the same month a year ago owing to the shortage of semiconductors.
"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," Maruti said in a statement. Read more here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU