GST collections up 56% to Rs 1.44 trillion in June, says FM Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 trillion, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 trillion is the "rough bottom line" now for GST collections.
GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.
