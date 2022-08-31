Top headlines: Q1 GDP grows 13.5%; fiscal deficit at 20.5% of FY23 target

-
ALSO READ
Rajeev Misra may raise $8-10 bn for his new fund, in talks with gulf royals
MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra as Chief Product and Technology Officer
SoftBank to bet on smaller ticket size for the second Vision Fund
Softbank's Rajeev Misra steps down as corporate officer and exec VP
Germany's Wirecard faked client data to gain £900 mn from SoftBank: Report
-
India's Q1FY23 GDP grows 13.5%, fastest in a year: Govt data
India's economy achieved its fastest annual expansion in a year in the April-June quarter, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months to June 30, 2022 was 13.5%. However, this is lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s projection of 16.2% GDP growth in Q1FY23. Read More
India's April-July fiscal deficit at Rs 3.41 trn, 20.5% of FY23 target
The central government's fiscal deficit touched 20.5 per cent of the annual target in the four months through July 2022 as against 21.3 per cent a year ago, reflecting improvement in public finance, as per official data released on Wednesday.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit - the difference between expenditure and revenue - was Rs 3.41 trillion during the April-July period this financial year. Read More
Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July against 9.9% a year ago
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.5 per cent in July -- the lowest in six months -- against 9.9 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Wednesday. Core sector output in June was 12.7%.
The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2 per cent in June, 19.3 per cent in May, 9.5 per cent in April, 4.8 per cent in March, 5.9 per cent in February and 4 per cent in January. Read More
Softbank's Rajeev Misra steps down as corporate officer and exec VP
SoftBank Group Corp. in a statement said that Rajeev Misra will step down from the position of Corporate Officer and Executive Vice President of SBG, effective from August 31, 2022. He will continue to serve as CEO of SB Investment Advisers which manages SoftBank Vision Fund 1.
The development comes as the Japanese investment group has made record losses due to a slide in its tech stocks. Masayoshi Son, founder of Softbank, has said that he will take over the management of the second Vision Fund. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU