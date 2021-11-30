Top headlines: Q2 GDP grows at 8.4%; fiscal deficit at 36.3% of FY22 target

-
India's GDP grows at 8.4% in Q2FY22
India's economy grew 8.4% year-on-year in the July-Sept quarter, official data on Tuesday showed. The read-out for Sept quarter came after a record growth of 20.1% in the previous quarter.
The economy had contracted 7.4% in the same quarter a year earlier, when the economy struggled with pandemic restrictions. Read more
India's April-October fiscal deficit at 36.3% of full year target
The central government's fiscal deficit at end-October worked out to be 36.3 per cent of the annual budget target for 2021-22 due to an improvement in the revenue collection, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue was 119.7 per cent of the budget estimate of 2020-21 during the corresponding period last year. Read more
Eight core sectors' output grows to 7.5% in October
The output of eight core sectors rose by 7.5 per cent in October on healthy performance by coal, natural gas, refinery products and cement segments, official data released on Tuesday showed.
The production of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity had contracted by 0.5 per cent in October 2020, according to the data released by the commerce and industry ministry. Read more
Omicron doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT; ramp up testing: Centre tells states
Central government on Tuesday reviewed public health preparedness with states/UTs in view of new Covid variant (Omicron) reported by WHO.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with states/UTs amid reports of Omicron variant of Covid emerging across various countries, today in the presence of Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog. Read more
