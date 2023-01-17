Transition to more inclusive, sustainable energy system needed: RK Singh

Union Minister on Tuesday said a transition to a more inclusive, sustainable, affordable and secure global energy system is imperative.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 here, the minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy stressed on the need for a faster global energy transition.

He also highlighted India's journey in energy transition so far, future plans for decarbonisation, green storage, Hydrogen Mission, energy security, supply chain and investment prospects, among others.

Separately, Singh also met Fatih Birol, Executive Director of International Energy Agency (IEA) on the sidelines of the annual meeting.

Birol appreciated the strides made by India in energy transition and expressed interest in extending Mission LiFE, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to democratise the fight against climate change, to the whole world.

Birol also discussed the IEA's role in G20 during India's presidency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)