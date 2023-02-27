UIDAI starts security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

-
ALSO READ
Verify Aadhaar before accepting it as proof of identity, says UIDAI
Aadhaar Mitra: Everything you need to know about UIDAI's AI-based chatbot
UIDAI issues guidelines to entities doing offline verification of Aadhaar
Rolls-Royce's performance 'unsustainable', says CEO Tufan Erginbilgic
Aadhaar's new goal: AePS to facilitate financial inclusion in rural areas
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT has successfully rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and faster detection of spoofing attempts.
The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI and ML) based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the finger print captured.
This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure, official sources said.
The new two factor or layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.
The move will be of immense use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It shall also benefit bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements, sources added.
The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The roll out and migration happened after months of discussion and hand holding by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of its partners and user agencies.
A constant engagement and due diligence of UIDAI with authentication user agencies (AUAs) were carried out to impress upon AUAs and sub AUAs about the benefit of the new modalities, an official statement said.
AUA is an entity engaged in providing Aadhaar enabled services to Aadhaar number holders using the authentication as facilitated by the authentication service agency.
Sub AUAs are agencies that use Aadhaar authentication to enable its services through an existing requesting entity.
With the new system in place, only finger image or only finger minutiae based Aadhaar authentication has given way to the robust two factor authentication.
By the end of December 2022, cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million.
--IANS
ans/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 22:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU