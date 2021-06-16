'Very interested' in energy partnership with India: US energy secretary

-
ALSO READ
India, US to revamp strategic partnership with focus on clean energy sector
US says it's 'working nonstop' to deliver supplies India needs for Covid-19
Biden says no evidence higher corporation taxes will drive companies abroad
US lawmakers express concern over Covid situation in India, appeal for help
Biden's climate summit zeroes in on technology to help fight global warming
-
The Biden administration is "very interested" in continuing to ensure that the US has a strong energy partnership with India, Energy Secretary Jennifer M Granholm has said.
Granholm, the first woman energy secretary of the US, made the remarks on Tuesday while responding to a question during a hearing on the department's budget by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
I'm very interested in continuing to ensure that India and the US have a strong partnership and there are a lot of energy tools that can help India achieve its own goals which are very aggressive as well, she told lawmakers during the Congressional hearing.
Senator Roger Marshall said energy is a national security issue. It's a tool that we can use to help or harm our allies or enemies. I'm especially prioritising our relationships with the quad, Australia, Japan, and India, he said.
There's certainly an opportunity to help our ally India with natural gas and expand our natural gas to those. How do you feel about the Department of Energy's plan to strengthen that energy partnership within just specifically as it pertains to natural gas exports to them? Marshall asked.
Granholm said she is really interested in doing it through technologies that eliminate methane and reduce methane from natural gas pipelines, production, and combustion.
And that is another strategy that we're working on...to make sure that we can have natural gas that is carbon free, she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU