West Bengal govt allots Singur land to five investors for agro industries

The West Bengal Cabinet on Monday
approved allotment of land to five investors in Singur for agro-based industries.
State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said the cabinet gave its go-ahead for the allotment from about 10.3 acre of the agro-industrial park that belongs to The West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation (WBSIDC).
He, however, did not elaborate further on the modalities.
Banerjee had recently said an agro-industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area.
"The land there is very fertile and this is being done so the farmers can sell their products and display the produce..." she had said.
The cabinet also approved the proposal to offer jobs to the next of kin in case of death of civic police officials, and raise the retirement age to 65 for those in administrative posts in educational institutions, Chatterjee said.
