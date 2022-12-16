JUST IN
DPIIT working with 24 key sectors to boost manufacturing, exports
Crude oil falls almost 3%, still set for weekly gain on demand hopes
India preparing to launch 20% ethanol with gasoline: Hardeep Puri
RBI's forex reserves rise for fifth straight week to $564.07 billion
Indian households outdo emerging market peers on cutting debt levels
Integrated soil waste management plant to be built by Maha civic bodies
Raj gov may enact law to set up education regulator for coaching centres
270 urban forest projects approved since 2020: Govt tells Parliament
Kerala to frame 'Design Policy', says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Spurt in India's liquidity surplus may not sustain through FY end: Experts
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
FM Nirmala Sitharaman cautions India Inc of climate tariff walls
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Wheat stockpiles above buffer stock norm as of Oct, says Piyush Goyal

India's stockpile of wheat was above buffer stock norm at the last scheduled count on Oct 1 and the next such quarterly review which takes into account seasonal procurement cycle, will be due on Jan 1

Topics
Wheat stock | Piyush Goyal | Foodgrains

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

wheat production
Photo: Bloomberg

India's stockpile of wheat was above the buffer stock norm at the last scheduled count on October 1 and the next such quarterly review which takes into account seasonal procurement cycle, will be due on January 1.

According to a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha by Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, the minimum buffer requirement changes every quarter, peaking on July 1 when procurement of Rabi crop ends.

It dips to the lowest on April 1 as accumulated stocks get released for beneficiaries of government schemes ahead of the new crop coming in.

As per the reply, India's wheat stock was 227.46 lakh tonnes on October 1, 2022, as compared to the buffer norm of 205.20 lakh tonnes.

The stockpile has since dwindled to 190.27 lakh tonnes as on December 1, 2022, primarily due to the release of foodgrain for supply to poor beneficiaries while hardly any procurement was added to the stockpile.

At the next count on January 1, the buffer requirement of wheat is 138 lakh tonnes.

On Thursday, the ministry said in a statement that the Government of India has sufficient food grain stocks under the central pool to meet the requirement of NFSA (National Food Security Act) and its other welfare schemes as well as for additional allocation of PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana).

About 159 lakh tonnes of wheat will be available as on January 1, 2023, which is well above the buffer norm requirement of 138 lakh tonnes, it had said. As on December 12, around 182 lakh tonnes of wheat is available in the central pool.

In the written reply to Rajya Sabha, the average retail prices of wheat in the country stood at Rs 31.38 per kg in November, up 7 per cent from rates in May when a ban was imposed on exports of wheat.

Wheat procurement in rabi marketing season (April-June) of 2022-23 fell to 187.92 lakh tonnes as against 433.44 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 as market price of wheat was higher than the ruling MSP.

India's wheat production declined to 106.84 million tonnes in the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) from 109.6 million tonnes in the previous year due to heat waves in certain states like Punjab and Haryana.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wheat stock

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 20:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.