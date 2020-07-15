Why economists aren't buying PM Modi's high-decibal spiel on green shoots

Everyone, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant to GST Network, has pointed to green shoots of recovery emerging in the economy. However, none of the economists have scaled up the Prime Minister's projections for the economy during 2020-21.

If green shoots are indeed there, why are economists not revising up their forecasts? In fact, some of them see downside risks even to their own assessment of economic contraction in FY21. In his recent remarks, Modi based his assessment of green shoots on power ...