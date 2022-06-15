Will finish 90% of work on dedicated freight corridors by Jun 2023: RK Jain

With constant monitoring from the highest levels of the government, dedicated corridors (DFCs) have been touted to be the long-needed revolution in India's logistics space. After over a decade of being in the pipeline, the finishing line for the first two DFCs – eastern and western, is finally appearing in sight. With the two corridors slated to be near completion by June 2023, Corridor Corporation of India's (DFCCI) Managing Director R K Jain tells Dhruvaksh Saha that he's focused on completing detailed project reports (DPRs) for the three new DFCs by December as part of a larger plan to build a countrywide corridor network. Edited excerpts:

