300 CBSE students write to CJI against offline conduct of class 12 exams

Around 300 students of Class XII on Tuesday sent a letter petition to the (CJI) NV Ramana to quash the decision of the Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) to conduct physical examination amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students asked the top court to direct the Central government to provide alternative assessment scheme to the students.

This comes days after a high-level meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached a consensus on conduct of board exams. However, the government had sought a detailed list of suggestions from all the states.

The Class XII examination is likely to be conducted and its date and format to be announced by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on May 30, according to sources.

Earlier on April 14, the had notified that Class XII exams were postponed in view of the COVID pandemic. had said further information regarding the Class XII exams board exams would be given to students by June 1.

