Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to work together to improve India's schools

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister to work together to improve the country's and offered his government's expertise.

Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students.

"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of in Delhi. In five years, all the government of Delhi were improved remarkably. across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country."



He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students.

"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

