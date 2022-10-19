Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to work together to improve India's schools

-
ALSO READ
Will Guj Assembly be dissolved for poll announcement, Kejriwal asks BJP
Our schemes not freebies, but efforts to make India number 1: Kejriwal
Kejriwal slams BJP for ongoing demolition drive in Delhi, calls for an end
Kejriwal on 2-day Gujarat visit from Friday, to announce pre-poll guarantee
Electricity subsidy to only those who opt for it from October 1: Kejriwal
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise.
Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students.
"PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country."
He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students.
"I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .