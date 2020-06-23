CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020 out on cgbse.nic.in: Steps to download marks

CGBSE 12th Result 2020/ CGBSE 10th result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary has declared CGBSE 12th Result 2020 and CGBSE 10th result 2020. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. to check their results. The Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams had to be postponed. Subsequently, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of internal assessment. A total of 6.29 lakh students appeared in class 10, 12 exams this year, around 384,000 candidates wrote class 10 exams, and another 266,000 sat for the plus-two exams.

How to check CGBSE 10th result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG10ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Following are the steps to check the CGBSE 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE 10th Result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.

How to check CGBSE 12th result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Following are the steps to check the CGBSE 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE 12th Result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.

About CGBSE

CGBSE (Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education) is the prominent and only body in the state to conduct the board exams not just for High School and Higher Secondary but other courses as well.

It is functioning since 2001 and the first board exam it conducted was in the year 2002. The board not only regulates and prescribes academic guidelines for the courses (listed below) but also advises the government in framing the policy of the state.