CHSE Odisha +2 Supplementary Exam Result 2019 out on orissaresults.nic.in

+2 Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary (CHSE) has declared the +2 supplementary result 2019 on orissaresults.nic.in. The examination, also known as Odisha Instant Exam 2019, was conducted from July 18 to 20, 2019, for all three academic streams — arts, science and commerce.



Direct link to download Odisha +2 supplementary exam result 2019

CHSE Odisha had announced the results to the Odisha + 2 exam 2019 main written exam on June 21, 2019. The overall pass percentage for Odisha CHSE +2 supplementary exam 2019 was 74.84. Of the students who took the supplementary exam in arts, 82.6 per cent of students passed. The pass percentage among commerce students was 87.37.

Steps to check CHSE Odisha +2 supplementary examination result 2019

Visit the orissaresults.nic.in

Click on ‘+2 Instant Examination Result (Arts, Science, Commerce & Vocational)- 2019’ link

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on ‘submit’ to generate Odisha +2 Supplementary exam result 2019

Take a printout of CHSE Odisha +2 examination result for future reference

About CHSE, Odisha

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is a board of imparting senior higher secondary (Class 11 & Class 12 courses) for public and private schools, colleges under the